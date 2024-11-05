Open Menu

Kashmiri Muslim Massacre Continues 76 Years After Jammu Tragedy: JKNF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jammu massacre, stating that the slaughter of Kashmiri Muslims which began in 1947 is still ongoing in the region despite 76 years having passed.

In a statement to media on Tuesday, JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani recalled the "painful memories of the systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims" that occurred on November 6, under a "well-planned conspiracy" by communal forces backed by the Maharaja.

Wani said the "Muslim holocaust" saw the entire Muslim population exterminated, with hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homeland.

He lamented that the "RSS-influenced Indian government led by Modi" was pursuing the same policy, citing the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A, and the enactment of "a series of anti-Kashmiri laws" as evidence of the government's "dangerous designs" that pose an "existential threat to Kashmiris."

The JKNF spokesman urged the global community to take "effective notice" of these laws and developments, which he said continue the systematic oppression of the Kashmiri Muslim majority in the region.

