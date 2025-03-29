Open Menu

Kashmiri Muslims Defy Restrictions To Observe Shab-e-Qadr With Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Kashmiri Muslims defy restrictions to observe Shab-e-Qadr with fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Despite stringent restrictions imposed by Indian occupational forces, including the forced closure of Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, Kashmiri Muslims observed Shab-e-Qadr, the night of power and blessings, with unwavering devotion across Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

The sacred night, which falls on one of the odd-numbered nights of the last ashra of Ramazan, was marked by night-long prayers, Quran recitations, and spiritual gatherings at mosques and shrines.

Dargah Hazratbal and other mosques were packed with devout Muslims, while preachers and scholars highlighted the teachings of islam and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

However, report further revealed that the Indian occupational authorities disallowed night prayers at Jamia Masjid, prompting strong condemnation from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir. He termed the decision "extremely regrettable and condemnable," saying it would deprive tens of thousands of Muslims of spiritual solace and worship.

