Kashmiri Muslims Love For Pakistan Evident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir love Pakistan and they sentiments of affection with Pakistani nation.

The hearts of Muslims of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir beat in unison with Pakistanis.

A woman from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir said in response to a question:

"Just as you have India in your heart, so do Kashmiris have Pakistan in their hearts, this is true.We Kashmiris are with Pakistan. Pakistani are our Muslim brothers".

After listening to the Kashmiri Muslim woman, an Indian Hindu stated that this was a battle of ideologies.

A religious scholar remarked that the woman from Indian Occupied Kashmir Valley had proved that the two-nation theory was the foundation of Muslims separate identity in South Asia.

