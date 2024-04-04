Kashmiri Muslims unite to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Kashmiri Muslims on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), along with the global Kashmiri diaspora, have announced their intention to celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with Pakistan.

With deep religious fervor, they renew their commitment to upholding Islamic teachings and pray for the unity and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, including the early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid prayers will take place in mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces across all 10 districts.

