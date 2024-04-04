Open Menu

Kashmiri Muslims Unite To Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr With Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Kashmiri Muslims unite to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with Pakistan

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Kashmiri Muslims on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), along with the global Kashmiri diaspora, have announced their intention to celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with Pakistan.

With deep religious fervor, they renew their commitment to upholding Islamic teachings and pray for the unity and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, including the early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid prayers will take place in mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces across all 10 districts.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Jammu Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

23 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

43 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

47 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan