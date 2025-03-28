Open Menu

Kashmiri Muslims to Celebrate Eid Ul Fiter With The Fullest Religious Zeal And Fervor On Either Side Of The LoC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Kashmiri Muslims to celebrate Eid ul Fiter with the fullest religious zeal and fervor on either side of the LoC

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Since the countdown has started by now to celebrate the sanctified festival of Eid ul Fitr with the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan, Kashmiri Muslims dwelling on either side of the line of control and the rest of the world are enthusiastically preparing to celebrate the sacred festival of Eid with traditional religious devotion and the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity, and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah; progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir; early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands, including Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir; and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held in all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory, including the state’s metropolis, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, and Neelam Valley districts, where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs, and open places.

 

In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, despite the reported heavy restrictions by the Indian occupational forces, the Kashmiri Muslims are fully determined to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with the renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped-up state terrorism by the Indian occupying troops, says a report reaching here Friday from across the line of control. 

The biggest Eid prayers congregations are scheduled to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in occupied Srinagar , according to the reports reaching here. Other big Eid congregations will also be held at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad , Pulwama, Jammu , Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil, and Leh, the report added, quoting the IIOJK Kashmiri Muslim organizations of different schools of thought.

