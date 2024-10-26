Open Menu

Kashmiri Never Accepted Illegal Occupation, Continued Struggle For Freedom: Naqash

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Terming the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as illegal and illegitimate, All Parties Hurriyat , Conference (APHC) Senior leader and Chairman Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash said on Saturday that people of the state never accepted this occupation.

In a press statement received here on the eve of Black Day being observed on October 27 against Indian military aggression and occupation of the state on the same day in 1947, he said, October 27, 1947, marked a darkest and unfortunate chapter in the history of South Asia.

He said, "Under the cover of night, Indian forces launched an invasion into Kashmir, laying bare their ambitions and setting a grim precedent that continues to disturb the peace of the region to this day."

Naqash reiterated, "This military aggression and subsequent occupation of Kashmir by India remains illegitimate."

“People of Kashmir, from that day in 1947 until now, have never accepted India's occupation,” adding, "They will continue their struggle till freedom of Kashmir."

Naqash emphasized that the countless sacrifices of Kashmiris was an irrefutable proof of the Kashmiris’ enduring struggle for self-determination.

He urged the people of Kashmir to remain vigilant against India’s deceptive political maneuvers and so-called developmental programs, which he described as ploys to legitimize an illegal occupation.

He said, India, along with collaborators within Kashmir, was making relentless efforts to strengthen its grip on the region and highlighted the need for Kashmiris to fully comprehend such plans and stay resolute in their pursuit of freedom from India’s rule.

He also pointed towards the growing marginalization and insecurity faced by minorities, particularly Muslims, within India itself. He questioned how the people of Kashmir could expect safety from a regime that has failed to protect its own minority communities.

"India’s Hindutva policies have underscored the motives behind its occupation of Kashmir, motives that extend beyond borders and contribute to instability across South Asia and even globally," he stated.

With incidents affecting nations like Canada and the United States, Naqash warned, "Kashmiris are far from immune to the repercussions of India’s actions."

He called upon all Kashmiris to ensure a successful observance of the October 27 strike, symbolizing resistance against India’s occupation.

Naqash reaffirmed, "Kashmir will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs, nor the honor of its people."

He expressed confidence that the dawn of freedom was near and that the spirit of Kashmir’s struggle would one day be rewarded with peace and liberation.

