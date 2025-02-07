Kashmiri NGO organizes CPK charity walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Feb, 2025) Under the spirit of further promoting and strengthening deep-rooted Pakistan-China brotherly relations besides to raise awareness among masses about the significance of charity for the rehabilitation of sick humanity, Kashmiri NGO charity Sarfraz Welfare Center, Jatlan has organized the longest charity walk in the history of Pakistan "China -Pakistan -Kashmir (CPK) chairty walk.

A spokesperson of the Sarfraz Welfare Trust told APP here of Friday that the longest walk in the region took 26 days from the beginning point Khunjrab pass to its destination Mirpur AJK.

He said that the team of Sarfraz Welfare Center had previously completed a walk from Jatlan to Khuirta in 2003, Rawalkot to Jatlan in 2005, Line of Control Chakothi to Line of Control Chhamb Iftikharabad in 2018 365km and in 2023, Neelum to Chhamb has done a charity walk of more than 500 km.

He underlined that objectives of the charity walk of more than 1000 km included making people aware about charity, promoting tourism and highlighting the peaceful and bright sides of the region to the world.

With the support of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the team captain, 73-year-old, Ch Muhammad Rafiq and the chief organizer Imtiaz Ahmed, accompanied the walk.

Elaborating, he said that 13-member team started the walk from Khunjarab China Border on 14 august with equipments , camping, physician and other travel facilities, the team took Sust, Paso, Attabad Lake, Hunza, Goro Jaglot, Gilgit, Jangalot, Chalas, Babusar Top, Lolosar Lake, Jhal Khad, Bata Kundi, Naran, Kaghan, Paras, Balakot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Khanpur dam, Taxila, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Dina Mangala to Mirpur Jatlan in about 25 days. The Sarfraz Welfare Center is a registered welfare organization which is engaged in serving the suffering humanity in various field of life since 1991.

The walk, the spokesperson asserted, succeeded in conveying the message to people the world over that "our whole region is a place of peace and tourism for tourists with incredible views".

The efforts of the Sarfraz Welfare Center team were well appreciated by the people from different sectors of the local community including the foreign tourists who met on the way, he concluded.

