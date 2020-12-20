UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Organization Seeks Release Of Prisoners In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Kashmiri organization seeks release of prisoners in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, an organization of Kashmiri refugees living in AJK, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Maulana Syed Mohammad Ashraf's continuous imprisonment for 16 years in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was the worst example of human rights violations.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Uzair said that Syed Mohammad Ashraf of Tehsil Doro, Batagand has been the victim of Indian security forces for the last 16 years without any crime.

He maintained that this is blind example of cruelty and barbarism of Indian armed forces.

He said that one brother of Syed Mohammad Ashraf was martyred by the Indian forces in 2000 in Nasu Badragand and the other was also kept in jail for six consecutive years.

"Millions of families in Jammu and Kashmir have been forced to live under siege due to such atrocities by the Indian forces" he said.

Ghazali said that the plight of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails, including Maulana Syed Mohammad Ashraf is lamentable.

He stated that biased Indian security agencies torture Kashmiri prisoners. These prisoners are deprived to access medical treatment.

Ghazali voiced, "The Indian government, judiciary and security agencies are setting the worst examples of state repression."Uzair Ahmad Ghazali called upon the international human rights organizations Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other international organizations to emphasize the Indian government for the release of thousands of Jammu and Kashmir prisoners, including Syed Muhammad Ashraf, who have been imprisoned in Indian notorious jails for many years.

He said that Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakto, a prisoner in Indian jails, Syed Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Syed Shabir Ahmad Shah, Nahida Nasreen, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai, Fehmida Sufi, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Fayyaz Hameed, Mohammad Bashir Qureshi, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Musarrat Alam Butt, including teenagers, women and the elderly, deserve the attention of governments and institutions around the world.

