Kashmiri people expect decisive and collective response from all global institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The nation to raise voice to stop massacre in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the persecution of Kashmiris related to their citizenship, jobs, livelihood, education.

It was resolved by speakers at a webinar titled "Independence Day and Kashmir's Freedom Struggle" arranged by MUSLIM Institute, held here on Thursday.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Lt. Gen. Ghulam Mustafa (Retd), Air Marshal Masood Akhtar (Retd), Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Maj. Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat (Retd), Former Additional Secretary of Foreign Office Ishtiaq Hussain Andrabi (Retd), Dr. Saif ur Rehman and Mr. Ahmed Qureshi whereas British Author and Analyst Ms. Victoria Schofield and Lord Nazir Ahmed from the United Kingdom were among the participants.

Experts highlighted that today, we celebrate Pakistan's independence achieved 73 years ago and this was made possible by the sacrifices of the millions of people under the sterling leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

They said enemies plotted to frustrate the creation of Pakistan as many thought that the state would collapse even if it came into being however all were proved wrong and Pakistan emerged on the map of the world like a rising star.

"When we see the situation of oppressed Muslims and other minorities in India, we realize the importance of this country", they said.

Kashmir's freedom struggle has a long history however, the 5th of August last year was a decisive moment in this history.

In contrast to the United Nations Security Council's resolutions, India took unilateral steps to merge Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the state of Pakistan stand tall in the community of nations to support Kashmir freedom struggle.

By acquiring credible strategic and conventional strategic capability, Pakistan has ensured its national security.

Today, as we celebrate this day, Pakistan is moving towards the destination of holistic human development, economic progress, and social cohesion.

The speakers said Pakistan has already made a transition from a frontier market to an emerging economy.

Our brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being butchered and brutalized.

India is now pursuing its vicious plans to alter the demographic of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by importing and flooding Hindus into the territory from all over India to turn a Muslim majority state into a Hindu majority state.

The speakers said this colonial attitude is not accepted and we will not let this happen.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have vowed that they would block the onslaught of settler colonialist.