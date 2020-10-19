Kashmiri people facing miseries of wrong decisions of Abdullah dynasty: Farooq Haider

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmiri people are facing the miseries due to historical wrong decision of Shaikh Abdullah dynasty as they accede with India and became the Indian puppets and enslaved the Kashmiri nation, he said while issuing a statement here on Sunday.

He said the Ex IHK Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and other Indian puppets always served Indian interests which caused plenty of Kashmiri people in shape of worst oppression and subjugation of Kashmiri people he added.

PM said that these Indian puppets were the responsible of Indian tyranny and massacre of Kashmiri people for last seven decades.

He asserted that Ex CMs of IHK Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti let loose their authority in Indian favor which allowed Indian forces to use brute forces against Kashmiri people and unleashed every kind of gross violations in IHK.

Farooq Haider observed that after August 5, 2019 the unlawful and unconstitutional acts of Modi government by abrogating the special status of IOK from its constitution unilaterally which caused the merger of Kashmir in two Indian union territories and smoothed the way for changing the demography of the held state.

He said the Modi government also took the puppet rulers of IHK with iron hands and told them their real status which was shameful for puppet rulers and reward of their slavery services./