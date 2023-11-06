Kashmiri people facing worst kind of Indian state terrorism after Aug 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Political experts and analysts have said that India has stepped up its violent military and state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the Kashmiris are caught in daily cordons, searches, repression and torture in the occupied territory. They said Modi-led Hindutva Indian regime’s harsh tactics against the Kashmiris have increased manifold since the repeal of special status of the territory on 05 August 2019.

The political experts and analysts deplored that the Kashmiris are witnessing wanton killings and other brutalities at the hands of Indian troops every day. “Kashmiris are arrested and their houses are attacked on a daily basis in IIOJK.

Indian brutalities have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents,” they said.

They pointed out that Modi regime is following Israeli model of repression in IIOJK. They said several reports compiled by international bodies have documented massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Narendra Modi must remember that freedom struggles have never been suppressed through brutal means, they said, adding that undeterred by the worst Indian repression, Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle till compete success.

The political experts and analysts warned that India’s military approach towards IIOJK is posing danger to not only regional but global peace and security. International community should not turn deaf to the Kashmiris’ cries and must take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.