Open Menu

Kashmiri People Facing Worst Kind Of Indian State Terrorism After Aug 2019

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Kashmiri people facing worst kind of Indian state terrorism after Aug 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Political experts and analysts have said that India has stepped up its violent military and state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the Kashmiris are caught in daily cordons, searches, repression and torture in the occupied territory. They said Modi-led Hindutva Indian regime’s harsh tactics against the Kashmiris have increased manifold since the repeal of special status of the territory on 05 August 2019.

The political experts and analysts deplored that the Kashmiris are witnessing wanton killings and other brutalities at the hands of Indian troops every day. “Kashmiris are arrested and their houses are attacked on a daily basis in IIOJK.

Indian brutalities have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents,” they said.

They pointed out that Modi regime is following Israeli model of repression in IIOJK. They said several reports compiled by international bodies have documented massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Narendra Modi must remember that freedom struggles have never been suppressed through brutal means, they said, adding that undeterred by the worst Indian repression, Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle till compete success.

The political experts and analysts warned that India’s military approach towards IIOJK is posing danger to not only regional but global peace and security. International community should not turn deaf to the Kashmiris’ cries and must take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan