Kashmiri people observe "Takreem day of Shuhda"(honor to Martyrs) across Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Kashmiri people from all 10 Districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country observed "Takreem day of Shuhda"(honor to Martyrs) was observed with great zeal, fervor and paid glowing tributes to martyrs who rendered great sacrifices to safeguard the country from the enemies of Pakistan and laid their precious lives in this regard.

The main event was held in Muzaffarabad on Thursday at Jammu Kashmir Monument in front of AJK Supreme Court. The Corpse Commander Rawalpindi (10 Core) Lt.Gen. Shahid Imtiaz attended the function as a Chief Guest.

The Corpse Commander laid a floral wreath at Marty's Monument and offered special prayers for the stability, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Usman Chachar, Inspector General Police AJK Dr.Ameer Ahmed Shaikh were present on the occasion and they also laid flower wreaths at the Monument and prayed for the martyrs.

The function was also attended by the cross sections of the society including the inheritors of Martyrs of Army, Police and security agencies.

The students from different educational institutions specially attended the function and expressed their tribute to the martyrs by presenting the national anthem and verses of reverence to gratitude them.

The Corpse Commander Rawalpindi Lt.Gen.Shahid Imtiaz while speaking on the occasion said that the defense of Pakistan has been made invincible due to the great sacrifices of Jawans and officers of Pakistan Armed forces, Rangers, Air force, Navy, Security Agencies, Police and all ranks and files of Army with valour.

He said the whole nation has pride in their brave martyrs as they put themselves on trial in every testing time and sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country.

The AJK Chief Secretary Usman Chachar and IGP Ameer Ahmed Shaikh also paid their homage and rich tribute to the Martyrs and recognized their sacrifices and bravery in the crucial juncture whether facing aggression from the outer enemy or facing war against terror besides, helping the nation from natural disasters i.e. flood, Earthquake and other mishaps.

The speakers while paying glowing tributes to Martyrs and said that martyrs sacrificed their lives for the future of their nation which is unforgettable.