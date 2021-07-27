UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri People Reject Opposition Narrative: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:03 AM

Kashmiri people reject opposition narrative: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Kashmiri people rejected opposition narrative in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AKJ) elections

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Kashmiri people rejected opposition narrative in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AKJ) elections.

She expressed these views while talking to party workers after congratulating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) winning candidate Sahibzada Hamid in LA-36 election. A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and local leadership were present.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that all workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stand with the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the loyal workers are the precious asset of the PTI.

Dr Firdous said that the AJK election in Sialkot was contested unitedly by the entire PTI. She said that the victory in LA-36 election has laid the foundation for the victory of PP-38 by-election to be held on Wednesday.

Dr Firdous said that Sialkot is the stronghold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf where Iqbal's Shaheen live.

She said that Kashmiris have strengthened Prime Minister Imran Khan's everlasting bond of love with Kashmir with the power of vote.

Development and prosperity are knocking on the door of Kashmiris, she added.

