Kashmiri people sacrificed for freedom, not elections: Leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Peoples Political Party Chairman Engineer Hilal Ahmad War has urged the people to stay away from the so-called District Development Council (DDC) elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the party workers to educate the people of the territory to boycott the sham elections, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the people of IIOJK have given huge sacrifices to attain their birthright of self-determination and not for the elections. Whosoever is contesting the DDC elections betrays the Kashmir cause, he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League and Students Youth Forum have also appealed to the Kashmiri people to boycott the sham electoral exercise of the Modi regime that was underway in the occupied territory.