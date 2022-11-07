UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri People To Accomplish Martyrs' Mission: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Jammu massacre said that the Kashmiri people will accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, the Indian Army, and Hindu fanatics had martyred hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris in different parts of the Jammu region when they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

APHC spokesman in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would never forget the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Jammu martyrs seventy-five years ago.

APHC leader Khawaja Firdous said that in 1947, the Dogra forces and Hindu fanatics forced the Muslims to migrate to Pakistan. By deceiving lakhs of Muslims, they turned the Muslim majority of Jammu into a minority.

APHC leader Yasmeen Raja in Srinagar described the massacre of Jammu Muslims in 1947 as the worst tragedy. She said that Hindu fanatics and sectarian organizations like RSS and Shiv Sena had washed the land of Jammu with the blood of innocent Muslims.

She deplored that in IIOJK, Indian forces and organizations of Hindu extremists were still suppressing the voice of truth and justice.

She said, "Today is a day of renewal for all of us and the sacrifices of these martyrs will not be allowed to go to waste." Jammu-based APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem said that during the first week of November in 1947, the sectarian elements massacred millions of Kashmiris brutally. He added that such barbarism is not found in civilized human history. He said that the victims have not been able to get justice even after 75 years of the gruesome massacre.

APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sabt Shabbir Qumi in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that immediately after the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947, the massacre of lakhs of unwashed Muslims in Jammu was the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

They said that due to the killing of lakhs of Muslims in Jammu, the majority of Muslims there was turned into a minority. Now, the fascist Indian government of Narendra Modi is playing the same game in the occupied territory.

They added that the heinous process of killing Kashmiris had reached its peak and Indian forces are martyring Kashmiris every day.

