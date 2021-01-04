Kashmiri people to continue their struggle till freedom: CM GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, on the occasion of Kashmiri People's Self-Determination Day on January 5 said the purpose of celebrating this day was to reaffirm that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till complete independence from the illegal domination of India

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, on the occasion of Kashmiri People's Self-Determination Day on January 5 said the purpose of celebrating this day was to reaffirm that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till complete independence from the illegal domination of India.

In a message, he said that the people of Pakistan stand with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and would continue to support their just struggle against Indian illegal occupation.