UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri People To Continue Their Struggle Till Freedom: CM GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:35 PM

Kashmiri people to continue their struggle till freedom: CM GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, on the occasion of Kashmiri People's Self-Determination Day on January 5 said the purpose of celebrating this day was to reaffirm that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till complete independence from the illegal domination of India

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, on the occasion of Kashmiri People's Self-Determination Day on January 5 said the purpose of celebrating this day was to reaffirm that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till complete independence from the illegal domination of India.

In a message, he said that the people of Pakistan stand with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and would continue to support their just struggle against Indian illegal occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Independence January From

Recent Stories

56 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

56 minutes ago

US Authorities to Boost Security for Lawmakers Ami ..

3 minutes ago

Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.