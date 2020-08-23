UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Photojournalist Wins 2020 Peter Mackler Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Kashmiri photojournalist wins 2020 Peter Mackler award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Freelance photojournalist from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Masrat Zahra, was awarded the 2020 Peter Mackler Award for Courageous and Ethical Journalism.

She was named winner for the award for her work covering events in Kashmir with a specific focus on women in the region, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

In her note, Catherine Antoine, president of the Global Media Forum Training Group and founder of the Peter Mackler Award, said: "Masrat Zahra exhibits the very qualities that my late husband, Peter Mackler, fostered in the new generation of reporters whose path he crossed." "Masrat's complete dedication to reporting the story, no matter the risks, along with her mental fearlessness and creative approach to use any medium at her disposal to bear witness to the world made our choice easy," she added.

In a zoom interview with the Peter Mackler Award, Masrat Zahra from her home in Srinagar city said: "It's our job to work and show the truth and you have to take risks to do it.

" She also said that she is privileged to tell the stories that have been ignored of Kashmiri women caught up in a conflict zone.

Applauding Zahra's work, the award citation noted that over the course of her work, Zahra was "summoned by the police and accused of spreading fake news and giving support to enemies of the state." In late April, Zahra was charged under Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA) for her work which she had uploaded on social media. Under this stringent law, a suspect can be jailed for up to seven years.

Previously, Zahra was awarded the 2020 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award by International Women's Media Foundation which celebrates the courageous work of women photojournalists.

Zahra will be honored with the award in a virtual ceremony in New York City on Sept. 24, 2020.

Related Topics

India World Police Social Media Job Jammu Srinagar New York April Women Sunday 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellit ..

6 minutes ago

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

2 hours ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

4 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.