MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Mar, 2022 ):Elderly Kashmiri politician Justice (Retd.) Abdul Majeed Mallick is no more. He was 89.

Veteran elderly Kashmiri politician and a dynamic leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, seasoned jurist and former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick died here on Tuesday after brief illness.

He will be laid to rest in Mirpur on Wednesday, March 2, after the funeral prayer which will be offered at 03.00 pm at Quid e Azam International Stadium in the city.

He was bed-ridden since past few days. He remained hospitalized in Kashmir Institute of Cardiology (KIC), a state-run health facility for cardiac patients in Mirpur. He was discharged from the KIC a couple of days ago after his recovery � but breathed his last at his local residence in Mirpur Tuesday afternoon, the sources close to his family told APP.

Born on September 15 in 1932 in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick served as judge of the High Court and Supreme Court of AJK and later Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir from 1978 to 1983.

Justice Mallick had long distinguished and vibrant career in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir State. He was an active leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle as he headed the Jammu Kashmir Liberation League after the demise of the party's founder President and ex President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (Late) K.H Khursheed in 1988.

He also held the office as the JKLL Chief till few years ago but continued supervising the party as its founder leader. Justice Mallick unequivocally represented Kashmiris' just and principled stance on Kashmir for securing their internationally-acknowledged right to self determination. He raised his voice for Kashmiris in hundreds of regional, national and international conferences.