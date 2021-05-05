UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Prominent Leader 'Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai' Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Kashmiri prominent leader 'Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai' passes away

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), detained senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service, booked under draconian Public Safety Act, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020 shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. His condition deteriorated in jail and he was shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition. He was nearly 80 years old.

He all along his life worked as a lieutenant of Syed Ali Gilani, and was a member of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a hardcore freedom fighter and had allowed his son Junaid Sehrai to join the ranks of armed struggle. Junaid was martyred on May 19, 2020 in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Jail Died Jammu Srinagar May July 2020 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Law dept releases grant-in-aid to various b ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,954 new COVID-19 cases, 1,952 reco ..

35 minutes ago

Taliban Deny Reports of Possible Ties With Al-Qaed ..

3 minutes ago

PITB and S&IT Department Balochistan all set to pr ..

45 minutes ago

IESCO extends bills' submission date till May 17-1 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.