Kashmiri prominent leader 'Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai' passes away

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), detained senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in Indian custody in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service, booked under draconian Public Safety Act, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020 shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. His condition deteriorated in jail and he was shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition. He was nearly 80 years old.

He all along his life worked as a lieutenant of Syed Ali Gilani, and was a member of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a hardcore freedom fighter and had allowed his son Junaid Sehrai to join the ranks of armed struggle. Junaid was martyred on May 19, 2020 in Srinagar.