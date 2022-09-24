UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Rights Activist Amjad Yousaf Seeks UNHRC's Role To Save Lives, Properties Of Kashmiris In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Kashmiri rights activist Amjad Yousaf seeks UNHRC's role to save lives, properties of Kashmiris in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 24 (APP)::Senior Kashmiri leader and human rights activist Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan has called upon the UN High Commission for Human Rights to play her role to save the lives and property of Kashmiris in strife-torn Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) State.

Addressing 51st session of UN Human Rights Council Session of General Debate in Geneva late Friday, the leader of Kashmiri delegation Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan welcomed the recent appointment of Mr Volker Turk as High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In his address to the global rights fora, the veteran Kashmiri rights leader Sardar Amjad Yousaf said, on behalf of international Action for peace and sustainable development, that the Amnesty International's recent report about the Increase in unlawful killings in the IOJK State exposed Indian baseless claims. "The Indian authorities must ensure a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the recent killings of civilians", Yousaf underlined, says a message reaching here on Saturday.

The Kashmiri leader continued that since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, the Indian authorities, have arrested many human rights defenders including journalists and activists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"At least 36 journalists have faced interrogation, raids, threats or physical assault for their reporting until now. One of the leading Human Rights defender Mr Khuram Pervez was also booked under the same draconian law for cooperating with the office of high commissioner for the first ever report on Kashmir. According to Amnesty report people in Jammu and Kashmir faced at least 85 internet shutdowns in 2021, one of the highest in the world", Amjad Yousaf revealed.

The Sr. Kashmir delegation leader pointed out as saying, "the demographic changes made in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir is of a grave concern for the population in general and Muslim majority in particular which feels threatened to be converted into minority".

