Kashmiri Rights Activist Felicitates Pakistani Nation On 76th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :On the evening of 76th Independence Day, veteran Kashmiri rights activist and Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the APHC leader said that the creation of Pakistan was no less than a miracle of the 20th century.

"This miraculous development, which happened under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has not only changed the course of history in the region but also its geography", Wani said, adding that what's happening with religious minorities in India, today, speaks volumes about the vision and political farsightedness of Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan movement whose relentless struggle ultimately led to creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

Referring to Pakistan's role in promoting the Kashmiris' just cause, he said, "We owe a debt of gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to our just and legitimate struggle".

Extending his best wishes for peace and stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, Wani said that a strong and stable Pakistan was a guarantor for the freedom of Kashmir.

He expressed optimism that the incumbent government would leave no stone unturned to help Kashmiris seek their internationally recognized right, the right to self-determination for which they have offered unprecedented sacrifices.

Terming the Kashmir issue as an unfinished business of the partition of the Indian subcontinent, the APHC leader said that the dream of a vibrant, stable and prosperous Pakistan would remain elusive unless Kashmir was freed from Indian bondage.

