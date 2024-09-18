- Home
Kashmiri Rights Activist Urges UN, Rights Bodies To Take Notice Of Increased HR Abuses In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A highly state-violent freedom and human rights activist in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has urged upon UN Secretary General besides world human rights organizations to take immediate notice of increased HR abuses unleashed by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding valley of Kashmir.
According to a report reaching here on Wednesday from across the line of control (LoC), Untoo, Chairman of the IIOJK-based International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (J&K), through an open letter, invited the immediate attention of Chairperson United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN Secretary General Antonio Goutières, and all permanent participants, members of the Geneva sessions of human rights, over the continual ugly situation followed by the fast-deteriorating situation of massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupational forces in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.
He urged the UN, besides the global rights bodies, to perform their global obligations and set a charter of their due responsibilities to get the population of Indian-occupied territory of the disputed Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir state rid of the current hell, according to the report.
For over three decades, Kashmir has experienced severe repression, violence, and human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces. Untoo alleges that India has denied Kashmiris their rights and attempted to crush their desire for self-determination, resulting in widespread discontent and hatred towards New Delhi.
