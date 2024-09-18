Open Menu

Kashmiri Rights Activist Urges UN, Rights Bodies To Take Notice Of Increased HR Abuses In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Kashmiri rights activist urges UN, rights bodies to take notice of increased HR abuses in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A highly state-violent freedom and human rights activist in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has urged upon UN Secretary General besides world human rights organizations to take immediate notice of increased HR abuses unleashed by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding valley of Kashmir.

According to a report reaching here on Wednesday from across the line of control (LoC), Untoo, Chairman of the IIOJK-based International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (J&K), through an open letter, invited the immediate attention of Chairperson United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN Secretary General Antonio Goutières, and all permanent participants, members of the Geneva sessions of human rights, over the continual ugly situation followed by the fast-deteriorating situation of massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupational forces in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

He urged the UN, besides the global rights bodies, to perform their global obligations and set a charter of their due responsibilities to get the population of Indian-occupied territory of the disputed Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir state rid of the current hell, according to the report. 

For over three decades, Kashmir has experienced severe repression, violence, and human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces. Untoo alleges that India has denied Kashmiris their rights and attempted to crush their desire for self-determination, resulting in widespread discontent and hatred towards New Delhi.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India World United Nations Line Of Control Jammu New Delhi Geneva All From

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

44 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

50 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

2 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

3 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

7 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

8 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan