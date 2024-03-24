- Home
Kashmiri Rights Activist Urges UN Secretary-General To Support Recognition Of Kashmiris' Rights Over Five Rivers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Raja Muzaffar Hussain, a prominent advocate for the rights of the people of Kashmir on Sunday appealed to the United Nations Secretary-General to advocate for the recognition of Kashmiris' rights over the five major rivers originating from the region.
In a letter sent on the occasion of World Water Day, Muzaffar highlighted the historical and inherent right of Kashmir over the rivers, emphasizing their crucial significance for the livelihoods and well-being of its people.
He urged India to respect these rights in accordance with international agreements and conventions, underscoring the pressing need for international attention and action to promote peace and stability in the region.
