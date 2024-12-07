Kashmiri rights outfit JK IFJHR to remember 'World Community Day' on Dec 10

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, the Kashmiri rights outfit J & K International Forum for Justice Human Rights announced to remember the World Community Day on Tuesday, 10th of December, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

Unveiling the program about observance of the day, the JK IFJHR Chairman and veteran Kashmiri rights activist Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo said, "I call upon states, including the IIOJK state, to uphold their duty to protect all humans in IIOJK, including Khurram Parvaiz, journalist Aala Fazali PhD, scholar, Irfan Mehraj, 75-year-old ex-president of IIOJK High Court Bar Association Advocate Mian Quyoom, 70 years old Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, 60 years old Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, Advocate Sabzar Ahmed, female prisoners Saiqa Akhter, Suwaba, Almas Aara, Aasiya Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nusreen, and a large number of others on humanitarian grounds," Untoo demanded, according to the report.

Untoo Chairman International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK alleged that above rights activists, including himself, were being targeted by state violence for challenging inequality. "States must end impunity for these crimes in their respective legal jurisdictions," he urged.

