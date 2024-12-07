Open Menu

Kashmiri Rights Outfit JK IFJHR To Remember 'World Community Day' On Dec 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Kashmiri rights outfit JK IFJHR to remember 'World Community Day' on Dec 10

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, the Kashmiri rights outfit J & K International Forum for Justice Human Rights announced to remember the World Community Day on Tuesday, 10th of December, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control

Unveiling the program about observance of the day, the JK IFJHR Chairman and veteran Kashmiri rights activist Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo said, "I call upon states, including the IIOJK state, to uphold their duty to protect all humans in IIOJK, including Khurram Parvaiz, journalist Aala Fazali PhD, scholar, Irfan Mehraj, 75-year-old ex-president of IIOJK High Court Bar Association Advocate Mian Quyoom, 70 years old Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, 60 years old Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, Advocate Sabzar Ahmed, female prisoners Saiqa Akhter, Suwaba, Almas Aara, Aasiya Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nusreen, and a large number of others on humanitarian grounds," Untoo demanded, according to the report.

 

Untoo Chairman International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK alleged that above rights activists, including himself, were being targeted by state violence for challenging inequality. "States must end impunity for these crimes in their respective legal jurisdictions," he urged.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India World Line Of Control Jammu December All From Court

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

3 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

3 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

4 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

6 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

8 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan