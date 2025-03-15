Kashmiri social activist slams ban on IIOJK parties, urges dialogue over division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A prominent political leader and social activist, Sajjad Kargili, hailing from Kargilin Ladakh of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has condemned the Indian government’s decision to ban the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Ittehadul Muslimmeen, asserting that such actions undermine constitutional rights and democratic freedoms.

According to details, the Indian Home Ministry imposed a five-year ban on the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led AAC and Masroor Abbas Ansari-headed Ittehadul Muslimeen under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for advocating the Kashmiris’ UN-recognized right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

In a post on X, Sajjad Kargili voiced deep concern over New Delhi’s move to designate these parties as “unlawful associations”.