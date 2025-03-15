Kashmiri Social Activist Slams Ban On IIOJK Parties, Urges Dialogue Over Division
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A prominent political leader and social activist, Sajjad Kargili, hailing from Kargilin Ladakh of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has condemned the Indian government’s decision to ban the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Ittehadul Muslimmeen, asserting that such actions undermine constitutional rights and democratic freedoms.
According to details, the Indian Home Ministry imposed a five-year ban on the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led AAC and Masroor Abbas Ansari-headed Ittehadul Muslimeen under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for advocating the Kashmiris’ UN-recognized right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.
In a post on X, Sajjad Kargili voiced deep concern over New Delhi’s move to designate these parties as “unlawful associations”.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiri social activist slams ban on IIOJK parties, urges dialogue over division6 minutes ago
-
Long-Term framework for sugar market stability in progress: Musadik Malik9 hours ago
-
APC meant for consensus, not political manipulation: Rana Ihsan9 hours ago
-
CPDI holds discussion on women’s health10 hours ago
-
Minister urges PTI to discuss public interest matters10 hours ago
-
PEMRA dismisses two employees over corruption charges10 hours ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app10 hours ago
-
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada10 hours ago
-
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promotes officers to bolster its professional11 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai11 hours ago
-
Commissioner hosts iftar dinner, special prayers offered for Jaffar Express martyrs11 hours ago
-
118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan11 hours ago