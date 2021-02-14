Kashmiri struggling against illegal Indian occupation on IIOJK : MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Bakkhar Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel has said that it was a legal and moral binding on the member countries of the United Nations to give people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) their legitimate right of self-determination as per the UN Security Council's resolutions.

Talking to APP, he said people of Kashmir were struggling against the illegal Indian occupation on IIOJK and were awakening the world's conscience.

He said that the day was not far when the freedom movement of Kashmiris would succeed. He urged the international community to take practical steps and stop India from human rights violations in the IIOJK.