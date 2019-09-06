Kashmiri student assaulted in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A 21-year-old Kashmiri student was tied to a pole and assaulted by a group of Hindu fanatics in Alwar district of the Indian state of Rajasthan .

According to Kashmir Media Service, Meer Faid, a seventh semester aeronautical engineering student from Baramulla area of occupied Kashmir, was attacked by THE Hindu fanatics and forced to wear woman's clothes in Neemrana town of Alwar district.

The police later sent the victim for a medical examination and treatment. Investigating officer of the Neemrana police station, Laxman Singh, said the incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Wednesday. Meer had reportedly gone to withdraw cash from an ATM when the Hindu fanatics accosted him and forced him to wear women's clothing.