UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Student Found Dead In Indian University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Kashmiri student found dead in Indian university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A 22-year-old Kashmiri student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as Asrar Bashir, a resident of Achahipora locality of Islamabad town of occupied Kashmir, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

He was a B-Tech 6th semester student at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

A relative of Asrar Bashir who flew to Hyderabad to receive his dead body told media that Asrar had left his hostel room to offer Fajr (morning) prayers on his Scooty and was later spotted dead in the campus.

"Asrar had severe head injuries but the Scooty was not damaged. Apparently it did not look like an accident," the relative said.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Islamabad Student Hyderabad Asrar Media

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

9 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

36 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.