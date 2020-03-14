Kashmiri student found dead in Indian university

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A 22-year-old Kashmiri student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as Asrar Bashir, a resident of Achahipora locality of Islamabad town of occupied Kashmir, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

He was a B-Tech 6th semester student at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

A relative of Asrar Bashir who flew to Hyderabad to receive his dead body told media that Asrar had left his hostel room to offer Fajr (morning) prayers on his Scooty and was later spotted dead in the campus.

"Asrar had severe head injuries but the Scooty was not damaged. Apparently it did not look like an accident," the relative said.