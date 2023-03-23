UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Students Celebrate Pakistan Day With Renewed Resolve

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Kashmiri students celebrate Pakistan Day with renewed resolve

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) : March 23 (APP):In Mirpur AJK students of local campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools network Thursday celebrated the 83rd Pakistan Resolution Day with great fabulous zest coupled with a reiteration of full solidarity, love and affection with the government and the entire Pakistani nation on this auspicious occasion.

Director Administration & Personnel R Attiq Khan was the chief guest at the special colorful ceremony hosted at the Main Campus of the school of the nationwide chain.

He was flanked by seasoned academicians of different sections of this Secondary school at the ceremony to mark the celebrations of Pakistan Resolution Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The School's children of various classes from lower to secondary levels presented tabbleues besides national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir depicting all prongs of the Pakistan Movement in the backdrop of historic Pakistan Resolution Day of March 23, 1940, under the vibrant and dynamic leadership of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the ceremony the chief guest DAP Attique Khan, Principal Mrs. Aysha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mrs. Mariya Attique, teachers Ms. Attiya Touqir and Sumera Kousar besides students including Saim Shah, Kinza Azhar, Hamza Jabbar, Suleman Abdul Wahab and others highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day.

Pakistan emerged on the globe in the light of the Pakistan day resolution following the sole hectic heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation, speakers underlined.

Besides the faculty members, students and parents attended the grand ceremony that ended with prayers for the stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, the early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Pakistan Day Jammu Progress Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir March International Islamic University All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

5 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

11 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

35 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

35 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

35 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.