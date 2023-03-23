Kashmiri students celebrate Pakistan Day with renewed resolve

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) : March 23 (APP):In Mirpur AJK students of local campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools network Thursday celebrated the 83rd Pakistan Resolution Day with great fabulous zest coupled with a reiteration of full solidarity, love and affection with the government and the entire Pakistani nation on this auspicious occasion.

Director Administration & Personnel R Attiq Khan was the chief guest at the special colorful ceremony hosted at the Main Campus of the school of the nationwide chain.

He was flanked by seasoned academicians of different sections of this Secondary school at the ceremony to mark the celebrations of Pakistan Resolution Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The School's children of various classes from lower to secondary levels presented tabbleues besides national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir depicting all prongs of the Pakistan Movement in the backdrop of historic Pakistan Resolution Day of March 23, 1940, under the vibrant and dynamic leadership of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the ceremony the chief guest DAP Attique Khan, Principal Mrs. Aysha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mrs. Mariya Attique, teachers Ms. Attiya Touqir and Sumera Kousar besides students including Saim Shah, Kinza Azhar, Hamza Jabbar, Suleman Abdul Wahab and others highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day.

Pakistan emerged on the globe in the light of the Pakistan day resolution following the sole hectic heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation, speakers underlined.

Besides the faculty members, students and parents attended the grand ceremony that ended with prayers for the stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, the early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom.