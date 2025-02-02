Kashmiri Students demand global support for 'Right to Education' on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) As February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day, nears, Kashmiri students are reaching out to the international community to plead for their right to education where jointly, they expressed their anguish and worry about being trapped in their homes and prevented from pursuing their academic dreams.

Arooj Bhat, a Kashmiri student, expressed her deep concern about the mental health implications of the situation. "We are facing immense anxiety and depression due to the uncertainty and fear that surrounds us. Our education is being compromised and our mental health is suffering. We need immediate support and intervention to address this crisis."

Arooj echoed the sentiments, highlighting the emotional toll of the situation. The constant fear and uncertainty are taking a severe toll on our mental health.

We are struggling to cope with the anxiety and depression that come with being denied our basic rights. We need the world to acknowledge our suffering and support us in our struggle.

"We are being denied our fundamental right to education. Our future is at stake and we are being pushed into darkness," she added.

Another student, echoed similar sentiments that "We are under house arrest and our schools and universities are being turned into military barracks.

How can we focus on our studies when our basic freedom is being curtailed?, she questioned.

"The education system in Kashmir is on the verge of collapse," warned Omar, a Kashmiri student. "We need immediate attention from the international community to salvage our education and our future."

"We are not just fighting for our education, but for our very existence," emphasized Zaira, another student. "We will not give up our struggle for our rights."

"We are being robbed of our childhood and our future," added Khudija, another student. "We urge the international community to take immediate action to restore our right to education."

"We are not alone in this struggle," said Uzma, a Kashmiri student. "We have the support of our families, our communities and the international community. Together, we will fight for our right to education."

"The world needs to know what's happening to us," emphasized Tahir, another student. "We are being silenced, but we will not be defeated. We will continue to raise our voices for our rights."

"The world has a responsibility to protect our rights," added Musa, another student. "We urge the international community to take immediate action to ensure that we can access education without fear or restriction."