ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Courageous Kashmiri student Tayyaba Pervaiz Mughal Sunday exposed dire consequences faced by Kashmiri students in Indian and occupied universities for exercising fundamental rights like free speech, and urged recognition of their democratic rights to education.

Talking to ptv news channel, she decried that the rights of Kashmiri students are under brazen attack with their access to education being systematically denied and their voices being brutally suppressed.

Tayyaba' s impassioned plea to the international community seeks urgent intervention to safeguard the democratic rights of Kashmiri students, ensuring they can pursue their education without fear of reprisal or persecution.

The international community can no longer afford to remain silent in the face of such blatant human rights violations, she said, adding, it is imperative that global leaders take immediate action to safeguard the democratic rights of Kashmiri students, ensuring they can pursue their education without fear of reprisal or persecution.

The world must recognize the intrinsic value of education as a fundamental right and work towards creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their geographical location or political context, she stressed.

The time for action is now the international community must rise and defend the rights of Kashmiri students, she added.

Tayyaba Pervaiz Mughal emphasized that students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) enjoy relatively more freedom of expression compared to their counterparts in Indian universities.

In AJK, students can engage in political discussions and debates without fear of reprisal, whereas in Indian universities, Kashmiri students are denied even this basic right, she mentioned.

Tayyaba lamented that the denial of fundamental rights to Kashmiri students in Indian universities is a deliberate attempt to stifle their voices and suppress their aspirations.

She emphasized that education should be a platform for fostering critical thinking, creativity, and free expression, not a tool for political oppression.