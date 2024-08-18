Open Menu

'Kashmiri Students' Rights Under Attack, Int'l Community Must Act ' : Tayyaba Mughal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

'Kashmiri Students' rights under attack, Int'l community must act ' : Tayyaba Mughal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Courageous Kashmiri student Tayyaba Pervaiz Mughal Sunday exposed dire consequences faced by Kashmiri students in Indian and occupied universities for exercising fundamental rights like free speech, and urged recognition of their democratic rights to education.

Talking to ptv news channel, she decried that the rights of Kashmiri students are under brazen attack with their access to education being systematically denied and their voices being brutally suppressed.

Tayyaba' s impassioned plea to the international community seeks urgent intervention to safeguard the democratic rights of Kashmiri students, ensuring they can pursue their education without fear of reprisal or persecution.

The international community can no longer afford to remain silent in the face of such blatant human rights violations, she said, adding, it is imperative that global leaders take immediate action to safeguard the democratic rights of Kashmiri students, ensuring they can pursue their education without fear of reprisal or persecution.

The world must recognize the intrinsic value of education as a fundamental right and work towards creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their geographical location or political context, she stressed.

The time for action is now the international community must rise and defend the rights of Kashmiri students, she added.

Tayyaba Pervaiz Mughal emphasized that students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) enjoy relatively more freedom of expression compared to their counterparts in Indian universities.

In AJK, students can engage in political discussions and debates without fear of reprisal, whereas in Indian universities, Kashmiri students are denied even this basic right, she mentioned.

Tayyaba lamented that the denial of fundamental rights to Kashmiri students in Indian universities is a deliberate attempt to stifle their voices and suppress their aspirations.

She emphasized that education should be a platform for fostering critical thinking, creativity, and free expression, not a tool for political oppression.

Related Topics

India Attack World Education Student Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From PTV

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan