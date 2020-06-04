UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Traitors Preparing Hell For Themselves: IOK Intellectuals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Kashmiri traitors preparing hell for themselves: IOK Intellectuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Political scientists, intellectuals and civil society members have opined that the Kashmiri traitors like Altaf Bukhari, Muzaffar Beig and Usman Majeed are preparing hell for themselves and also playing with fire by furthering the Hindutva agenda of RSS and BJP in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, they made these remarks when the Kashmir Media Service Research Section approached them for their opinion in the backdrop of the reports that India is going to install a new puppet set-up in occupied Kashmir. Pertinently, Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, in an interview, yesterday, stated that Assembly elections will be held in Kashmir in months from now and that the territory will be having a legislator soon. Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) is reportedly playing a lead role in this regard.

The political scientists, intellectuals and civil society members maintained that anyone who will cooperate with communal Modi regime to further its wicked designs in occupied Kashmir will be treated as a traitor by the Kashmiri people. They said these Indian collaborators want to harm the ongoing freedom movement for their petty interests but they would never succeed in their nefarious plans.

They said that the people of occupied Kashmir would not tolerate any traitor and collaborator of Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi.

Political scientists, intellectuals and civil society members pointed out that the sellouts and traitors are never respected, neither by their people nor by their masters and politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are its glaring examples. These traitors also must not forget the fate met by Sheikh Abdullah, his dynasty, Bakhshi Ghulam Muhammad and Mir Sadiq, they added.

They said that the Kashmiris should keep an eye on the traitors among their files and ranks. They said these traitors are betraying the sacred blood of Kashmiri martyrs and they will have to face the torment of Almighty Allah in their life after death.

They said the Kashmiris have made it clear time and again that no one would be allowed to undermine their sacrifices. They stated that the people of occupied Kashmir are determined to fight for their rights and handful of traitors cannot sabotage the freedom struggle of 8 million Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Assembly India Occupied Kashmir Fire Martyrs Shaheed Omar Abdullah Civil Society Jammu New Delhi Lead Media Mufti From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

1 hour ago

Social, economic development of Balochistan top pr ..

14 minutes ago

Action to be taken for not wearing masks while dri ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Museum of Natural History providing resea ..

14 minutes ago

Czech Republic May Open Borders for Citizens of Au ..

14 minutes ago

Donors Secure $8.8bln in Contributions to Gavi for ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.