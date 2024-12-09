Kashmiri Vendor Attacked By Hindu Fanatics In Indian Haryana State
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec. 09 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) A visiting Kashmiri Muslim cloth vendor was targeted and attacked by hardliner Hindus in a distressing incident at Hindus religious festival - Geeta Jayanti Fair in Kurukshetra area of Indian Haryana state, sparking outrage among Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), says a report reaching here Monday night from across the line of control.
The assault, which highlights the serious issue of communal disharmony and intolerance, has been strongly condemned by social and political quarters, at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir state - AJK and IIOJK.
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari, while strongly condemning the tragic incident, described the attack as shameful and called for immediate legal action against the perpetrators.
He emphasized for taking strict legal action to prevent such acts in the future ensuring uphold the rule of law to protect the lives of the Kashmiris who used to visit some parts of India in connection with business activities, the report said
The JKAP leader urged "authorities: to treat the incident with the utmost seriousness, ensuring justice is served to Kashmiris. "These values are essential to protect the lives of Kashmiris ensuring justice- based democratic spirit," he demanded, according to the report.
