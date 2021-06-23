Kashmiri widows most affected due to conflict: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) , Secretary Human Rights Bureau, Arshad Aziz said on Wednesday that the people of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) living under the shadow of a war share a bitter experience of being a widow, more than anybody else in the world.

According to a press release issued in Srinagar, with reference to the World Widow's Day, the unfortunate part of the world, Indian illegally occupied territory continues to witness massive killings with impunity at the hands of Indian occupation forces, leaving behind widows and orphans in a destitute condition.

Giving details of the number of widows the statement said that there were more than 23000 widows whose husbands have been killed by the Indian occupation forces, plus the number of nearly 8 thousand women whose husbands suffered custodial disappearance and were still un-traced thereby leaving an indelible mark of being Half Widow as they have been tagged in the Society.

The Hurriyet leader condemning the killing spree at the ruthless hands of the Indian occupation forces said that, although, the people of Kashmir were engaged in a resistance moment for their inalienable Right to Self Determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, yet the Indian barbarism has crossed all its limits in destroying the social status and moral dignity of the widows in occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Blaming India for inflicting untold miseries and social stigmas on the women folk and using the all forms of harassment against them as a weapon of war, the Hurriyet leader denounced the Indian sadistic behavior and termed it as a worst violator of human rights in terms of respect to women.

The Hurriyet leader urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and all other Human Rights Organizations including Amnesty International, Human rights Watch, International Red Cross to pressurize India to stop genocide, illegal detentions and disrespecting the chastity of women in the Illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyet leader also urged the United Nations Secretary General to impress upon India to generated conducive atmosphere for an early resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security council Resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.