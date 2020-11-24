Kashmiri women facing mental, physical torture: Musthaq Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Mushtaq Ahmed Butt Tuesday said that women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing mental and physical torture as well as sexual harassment by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a statement issued on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, said Indian forces are also torturing Kashmiri women mentally through frequent raids and enforced disappearance of their loved ones by the occupational troops.

He urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian troops' brutalities against women in IIOJK.