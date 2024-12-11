MIRPUR (AJK) Dec 11 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Dec, 2024) Addressing a mammoth women rally held here to mark the World Human Rights Day, the speakers including Mrs Asma Ali Shan Advocate, rights activist Mrs. Farrukh Owais and others have warned India to immediately stop the barbarous activities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state and positively respond to ensure the early peaceful resolution of the longstanding issue. They reiterated the Kashmiris' earnest demand to the United Nations that the Jammu & Kashmir people should be given the opportunity to determine their future in accordance with their wishes and aspirations and United Nations resolutions. The rights activists urged upon the world community to move for playing a constructive role for an early peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in line with the wishes people of the J & K State. The speakers urged international community to realize the gravity of the situation in South Asia following existence and of the long-standing unresolved global issue of Jammu and Kashmir and offer their help for early resolution of the lingering conflict to pave the way for the emergence of everlasting durable peace in South East Asia. The World Human Rights Day was also observed at both sides of the Line of Control ( LoC) including IIOJK and AJK with the unanimous demand for early end of the ongoing massive human rights abuses, against innocent population in the IIOJK as well as by similar aggressive forces in various other parts of the world including the occupied Palestine. This year too, the international human rights day is being observed when fascist India, denying all international norms and commitments and human rights, exercised sinister and shameful forced August 5, 2019 move of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution – turning the part of the disputed state under its occupation the largest prison on the planet imposing informative restrictions in the bleeding occupied vale of Kashmir.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various social, political, Human Rights and public representative Organizations with the coordination of diverse segments of the civil society to observe the day. Addressing these ceremonies, the speakers emphasized the need of making collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas including the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state where people were being denied their due rights facing history’s worst human rights violations since the bleak day of August 5, 2019. Addressing another identical World Human Rights Day rally held jointly under the auspices of Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur and Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association (JKFMA), the speakers called for the measures by the international human rights outfits to move for ensuring the grant of basic human rights in the areas including in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir state where the masses comprising all segments of the civil society were being denied their due human rights . They vehemently condemned the continued rather increased human rights abuses against the innocent Kashmiris including the media in the occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupation forces. They also condemned the brutal tactics to suppress the voice of press in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378