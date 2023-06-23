Open Menu

'Kashmiri Women Worst Victims Of Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 05:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that the world is observing International Widows Day, Friday, while Kashmiri women are oppressed by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service,APHC-AJK chapter Convener Mahmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said more than 2,000 half widows in IIOJK, whose husbands have been forcibly disappeared by the Indian troops, have not yet been declared dead.

He said Kashmiri women are living in the shadow of war and are forced to become widows, adding Kashmiri women are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism in the territory.

He deplored that thousands of women have lost their husbands, brothers and sons as they were martyred or disappeared in custody by Indian soldiers.

He said the world must not forget the trauma of Kashmiri widows and half-widows. He said today is a day to raise awareness about the sufferings of Kashmiri widows.

Meanwhile, Mahnaz Qureshi, Chairperson of women's wing of Pasban-e- Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement in Muzaffarabad said, today, when the International Widows Day is being observed around the world, the Indian troops have killed the husbands of around 23,000 Kashmiri women in the occupied territory.

She said after abducting the husbands of around 2,500 Kashmiri women from their homes, the Indian terrorist soldiers have disappeared them in custody due to which they are forced to live the lives of half widows.

She further said since 1989, Indian troops have disappeared over 10,000 Kashmiris during detention.

