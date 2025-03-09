Open Menu

Kashmiri Women's Struggle For Justice And Equality, A Call To Action On International Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In a powerful seminar held in Mirpur, AJK on Sunday, speakers urged international institutions to expose human rights violations against Kashmiri women suffering under Indian occupation. The event, titled "Unyielding Struggle of Kashmiri Women and Children Caught Under Indian Occupation," aimed to highlight the plight of Kashmiri women and their rights as enshrined in UN resolutions and international law.

Dr Sakeena, Principal of Degree College Patika, emphasized the importance of empowering women to raise the voice of Kashmiri women suffering under Indian occupation. She stressed that knowledge is key to empowerment and urged women to excel in various fields to effectively represent the Kashmir cause.

Imtiaz Awan, Women's Development Coordinator, highlighted the role of education in empowering women, stating that educated women can serve as strong advocates for the Kashmiri cause. He urged women to equip themselves with knowledge and media literacy to become voices against Indian oppression.

Miss Sakeena, an elected councilor and political leader, emphasized the multifaceted role of women in family, society, and state-building. She urged women to participate in political, academic, and media sectors to shape the discourse on Kashmir.

Dr Waleed Rasool, Director of the Institute of Dialogue, Development, and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDs), provided a detailed analysis of the disproportionate suffering faced by women in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He highlighted the cases of 13 Kashmiri women unlawfully detained in India's Tihar Jail and urged educated women in Azad Kashmir to become the voice of their oppressed sisters.

The seminar ended with a collective resolution to continue advocating for Kashmiri women's rights at all levels, urging international human rights organizations, media houses, and legal bodies to take notice of the grave injustices against them.

