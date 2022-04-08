Kashmiri youth arrested in Baramulla

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The youth was arrested at Dolipora Morh of the district, said a press release.

Police claimed that the arrested youth, identified as Iqbal Mir.