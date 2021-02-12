Kashmiri youth offering great sacrifices for freedom : Shaikh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh on Friday said that Indian government has violated all moral, diplomatic and political laws in Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir (IIOK)and Kashmiri youth were offering great sacrifices for freedom.

Talking to APP, he said that people of Pakistan were standing besides Kashmiris and no one could make any separation wall between Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

He said that freedom was the right of Kashmiri people and urged international community to play its role on the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said no one can stop Kashmiris from their true and just right of self determination as they were facing massive human rights violations.