Kashmiri Youth Protest Against Upcoming Elections In Occupied Kashmir
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A large group of young people from both Azad Kashmir and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir held a protest in Mirpur on Thursday against the upcoming elections in the region which they described as a "sham."
According to APP Correspondent, the demonstration was organized by the Mirpur-AJK Youth Action Forum to highlight their belief that these elections cannot replace the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Protesters, led by former forum presidents Raja Arshad Balu and Raja Munib Thakur, gathered outside the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Complex, chanting slogans against Indian authorities and military presence in the region.
They criticized the elections, claiming they are being conducted under the watch of over a million Indian troops.
Speakers at the rally urged the United Nations and global human rights organizations to take action against India's activities in the disputed territory.
They emphasized that Kashmiris should not be held as "slaves" and called for international attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in the region.
The speakers reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Azad Jammu Kashmir and stated that India's claims to the territory are misleading.
They expressed support for Pakistan's armed forces and called on local political parties to fulfill their commitments to the people.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17 outlaws held, drugs & weapons recovered34 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's blue economy could generate over $100 billion in revenue: British Deputy High Commissione ..10 minutes ago
-
Departmental Promotion Committee approves promotions for clerical staff10 minutes ago
-
Five criminals arrested10 minutes ago
-
Allied departments rebuked for non-cooperation in anti-dengue activities11 minutes ago
-
Awareness about traffic rules vital for interrupted traffic flow:CTO11 minutes ago
-
DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens11 minutes ago
-
WASA to cover all open manholes in city20 minutes ago
-
PERRA employees face four-month salary delay amid financial hardships20 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosted international conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological, Civilisational Heritage20 minutes ago
-
DC inspects General Hospital:21 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against unfit PSVs; impound 63621 minutes ago