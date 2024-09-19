Kashmiri youth protest against upcoming elections in occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A large group of young people from both Azad Kashmir and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir held a protest in Mirpur on Thursday against the upcoming elections in the region which they described as a "sham."

According to APP Correspondent, the demonstration was organized by the Mirpur-AJK Youth Action Forum to highlight their belief that these elections cannot replace the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Protesters, led by former forum presidents Raja Arshad Balu and Raja Munib Thakur, gathered outside the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Complex, chanting slogans against Indian authorities and military presence in the region.

They criticized the elections, claiming they are being conducted under the watch of over a million Indian troops.

Speakers at the rally urged the United Nations and global human rights organizations to take action against India's activities in the disputed territory.

They emphasized that Kashmiris should not be held as "slaves" and called for international attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in the region.

The speakers reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Azad Jammu Kashmir and stated that India's claims to the territory are misleading.

They expressed support for Pakistan's armed forces and called on local political parties to fulfill their commitments to the people.

APP/ahr/378