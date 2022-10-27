Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir

(@Abdulla99267510)

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Black Day on Thursday to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Pakistan and abroad to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October, 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their messages on Kashmir Black Day have reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to the Kashmiris' just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

In his message, the President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate reversal of Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Dr Arif Alvi urged international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President also called upon the world community to play its part in facilitating a peaceful and just resolution of the long-standing dispute of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will always stand by the people of Kashmir, no matter, what the cost is and it will not rest till Kashmiris secure their legitimate right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan's rock-solid support to the Kashmir cause remains as steadfast as ever.

The Prime Minister said Kashmir dispute has been on the United Nations' agenda for over seven and a half decades. He called upon international community to voice against the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. He also demanded an immediate reversal of the Indian government's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

Shehbaz Sharif said the only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination, through the democratic process of holding a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite.

Meanwhile, in his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, paying rich tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering sacrifices in the struggle for the right to self-determination, has reiterated the country's resolve to continue backing Kashmiris in their struggle.

He said October 27th is the darkest day in the history of India which emerged as the worst dictator and colonialist country in the world 75 years ago.

He said after building the world's largest prison, India is now trying to make the occupied Kashmir the largest cemetery.

The Foreign Minister said that despite 75 years of oppression, India has failed to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

He urged the world community to play a due role in barring India from violating human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also demanded of the international community to fulfil its promise of holding a referendum to resolve long standing Kashmir dispute.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said no world power can suppress the Kashmir cause.

In her message on Black Day, she said the valiant people of Kashmir have proved India cannot weaken their resolve for right to self-determination through oppression campaign.

She said the Kashmiri people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The Information Minister urged the international community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said no oppressive tactic on the part of Indian occupying forces can stop the Kashmiri people from pursuing the path of right to self-determination.

In a video message on the occasion of black day, he was confident that the brave Kashmiri people will soon get independence from the cruel clutches.

Alluding to the immense sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people, the Adviser said Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to them. He said present government has forcefully raised the Kashmir dispute at all international forums.