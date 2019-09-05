UrduPoint.com
Kashmiries Will Not Allow Anyone To Bring Hindutva In IOK: Hurriyat Activists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:13 PM

Kashmiries will not allow anyone to bring Hindutva in IOK: Hurriyat activists

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat activists have said that the people of Kashmir would never allow anyone to come and bring Hindutva along in the territory

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat activists have said that the people of Kashmir would never allow anyone to come and bring Hindutva along in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyat activists said this through posters and handbills issued in occupied Kashmir in response to the announcement of Maharashtra Government that it plans to buy land for two resorts in the occupied territory.

The Hurriyat activists in the posters and handbills said, "We collectively warn the government of Maharashtra state not to hurt our sentiment. You would be responsible for any kind of response. Don't play with fire.Treat it a warning."

