Kashmiris Across Both Sides Of LoC Mark 75th Independence Day Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Kashmiris along both sides of LoC and living across the globe marked the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great zeal, zest, fervor and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

Different seminars and other functions were held in all ten districts of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan in traditional manner with the pledge to utilize all possible resources to support their Kashmiri brethern who are struggling under the brutal clutches of one million Indian Armed forces.

The main function to celebrate the day with enthusiasm was held in President House of AJK capital Muzaffarabad.

The function was attended by AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, AJK Premier Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Ch. Muhammad Riaz , cabinet members, MLAs, AJK Chief Secretary, IGP, Secretaries of the government and other high ups of civil and Military officials besides, the different segments of society also attended the function.

Prior the formal function, the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas hoisted the national flag and siren were rung on the occasion and a smart contingent of AJK police presented the salute to give honor to national flag.

After the recitation from the holy Quran, the function was started with the national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The school children presented melodious national songs and female students paid glowing tributes to the founding father of Pakistan Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion and also highlighted the objectives of Pakistan for which this country came into being.

AJK president, premier and all the participants applauded the students for delivering comprehensive presentations and national songs.

