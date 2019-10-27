Kashmiris across globe observe Black Day

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Black Day on Sunday to convey to the world that India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was totally illegal, unjust and contrary to the Kashmiris' aspirations.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total disregard to the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent. The day was marked with a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir and protest rallies in world capitals, today, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The authorities had further intensified restrictions and military clampdown in occupied Kashmir to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk, Srinagar, and a sit-in, today. Call for the march and the sit-in was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani. The deployment of the Indian forces was further enhanced in view of the protest mach.

The observance of the black day, this year, was also aimed at drawing attention of the international community towards the sufferings of the Kashmiri people due to the continued military lockdown imposed by India since 5th August.

Meanwhile, life remains paralysed in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on the 84th consecutive day on Sunday. internet services across all platforms continue to be snapped.

A trade body reported that the clampdown and communications blackout imposed by India on 5th August had led to the losses to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in three months.

Sheikh Ashiq, President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while talking to media men in Srinagar held the Indian government responsible for the losses and demanded remedial steps to mitigate the sufferings of the traders.