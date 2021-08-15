Kashmiris across LoC celebrate August 15 as Black Day: Gandapur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) celebrated August 15 (India's Independence Day) as a Black Day.

In a news statement, he said that India had no right to celebrate Independence Day as its hands were stained with blood of thousands of Kashmiris fighting for their freedom for last several decades.

Gandapur said that the so-called largest democracy had fully exposed before the world after its Prime Minister Narendara Modi converted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into the biggest open-air prison.

He said that Kashmiris had expressed their deep commitment with Pakistan by celebrating Independence Day on August 14. Brave and zealous Kashmiris buried martyrs by wrapping up their corpses in Pakistani flag, he said.

The minister said that India had failed to detach Kashmiris from Pakistan despite committing unprecedented inhumane atrocities against the people of IIOJK.

He paid tribute to the Kashmiris for waving Pakistani flag in IIOJK despite deployment of 800,000 Indian army personnel.