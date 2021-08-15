UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Across LoC Celebrate August 15 As Black Day: Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kashmiris across LoC celebrate August 15 as Black Day: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) celebrated August 15 (India's Independence Day) as a Black Day.

In a news statement, he said that India had no right to celebrate Independence Day as its hands were stained with blood of thousands of Kashmiris fighting for their freedom for last several decades.

Gandapur said that the so-called largest democracy had fully exposed before the world after its Prime Minister Narendara Modi converted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into the biggest open-air prison.

He said that Kashmiris had expressed their deep commitment with Pakistan by celebrating Independence Day on August 14. Brave and zealous Kashmiris buried martyrs by wrapping up their corpses in Pakistani flag, he said.

The minister said that India had failed to detach Kashmiris from Pakistan despite committing unprecedented inhumane atrocities against the people of IIOJK.

He paid tribute to the Kashmiris for waving Pakistani flag in IIOJK despite deployment of 800,000 Indian army personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Army Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Jammu Independence August Sunday From Blood

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

46 minutes ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.