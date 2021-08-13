UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris All Set To Celebrate 75th Pakistan Independence Day With Zeal

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 13 (APP):All set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan on Saturday (August 14), at both sides of Line of Control of Jammu and Kashmir with traditional zeal and with the renewal of the pledge to continue efforts for safety and prosperity of the country.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques all over Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the stability, prosperity and progress of Pakistan along with the early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for their legitimate right to self determination.

Elaborated programs will be organized including flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations.

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan will participate in the main National flag hoisting ceremony to be held in Muzafferabad.

Likewise, ceremonies will also be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley and all tehsil headquarters.

The national flag of Pakistan will also be hoisted on all private and public buildings to mark the day.

In Mirpur district major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the Municipal Corporation lawn at 8.30 p.m.

"A well uniformed continent of AJK Police and the boy scouts will present guard of honor", Divisional Information officer Javed Mallick told APP here on Thursday.

Besides the AJK government various social, political and public representative organizations will also organize special events to mark the day.

