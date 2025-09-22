Kashmiris Always Stand Shoulder To Shoulder With Pakistan Army For Country's Defense
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Sep, 2025) Veteran AJK business Community leader and President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran ( Ittehad Group), Ch. Mahmood Ahmed has reaffirmed his firm resolve that the Pakistani army was the real spokesperson of the Kashmiri people.
"Kashmiris stand more Pakistani than Pakistanis and stand firmly with the Pakistan army, following its unflinching support to Kashmiris, just and principled stand for their birth right to self-determination," he said while talking to media person here.
Referring to reported September 29 AJK wide protest call in support of its 38-point charter of demands by Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, Mahmood said that Azad Jammu Kashmir was a peaceful region and could not afford any chaos.
"The government should take immediate notice of the current reported deteriorating situation and find a peaceful solution to the crisis", he urged.
He said that the biggest problems were resolved through negotiations, therefore, the demands of the Joint Awami Action Committee should be reviewed and the reservations should be removed.
"The people and traders are protesting for their legitimate rights, the responsible parties should seriously find a solution to the long-standing issues and problems", he urged
Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed said that India was our eternal enemy, it should never be given a chance to mispropagate.
