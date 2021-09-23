UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Appreciate Erdogan's Statement At UNGA: IPPJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:33 PM

Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir (IPPJK) Thursday expressed deep appreciation for the recent statement of Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan on Kashmir while addressing the United Nations General Assembly

"The reference he made to Kashmir at the session is commendable and encouraging for the people of Kashmir," said IPPJK representative Syed Mushtaq Hussain in a statement issued here adding that Erdogan spoke on behalf of the oppressed, especially the Kashmiris at a time when the occupied territory was witnessing worst kind of state terrorism at the hands of India.

"The people of Kashmir are grateful to Turkey and the honorable President for this favour and hope that he will continue to raise voice for oppressed in future also," he added.

Hussain expressed the hope that other countries would also follow the suit and raise voice for the oppressed people living all across the globe, particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashamir (IIOJK).

He, however, lamented on the double standards of the world community, particularly the influential countries, for not offering helping hand to the oppressed people.

He said that resolving Kashmir issue was not complicated as is being presented, saying that it could be resolved peacefully by implementing United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that offer plebiscite to Kashmir to decided their own future.

He said that currently India was engaged in implementing its nefarious designs in Kashmir to change its demography for its own interest and prolong its forcible occupation.

He said that peace and security in the region was linked to resolution of Kashmir issue so unless this issue is resolved the nuclear war threats would remain around.

He said that India under the fascists Bahartiya Janata Party rule had been engaged to implement Hindutva agenda that has created insecurity among minorities living in India, especially Muslims adding that at the same time its designs were also threat to neghbouring countries.

He said that Indian was involved in systematic genocide of Kashmiris as killing and massacre of people, arrests, destruction of property, use of chemical weapons and unspeakable incidents like sexual violence against women has become a routine practice.

