Kashmiri's Are Imprisoned On False Charges For Political Gain: Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :People are imprisoned on false charges for just political gain by Modi-led fascist Indian government, in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that framing fake cases against Kashmiri people is mere frustration of Modi-led fascist Indian government, which is using National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to break Hurriyat leadership's resolve for right to self-determination. India is employing its probe agencies to malign Kashmiris' just and principled struggle for freedom.

"More than 13,000 Kashmiris have been put behind bars since 5 August 2019, while 161,163 were arrested in during the past 30 years in IIOJK.

However, Hurriyat leadership is determined not to succumb to NIA and ED onslaught."The report said that the Kashmiris are detained under frivolous and concocted charges. It said that Kashmir movement is a legitimate struggle for realization of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, and linking it with terrorism is violation of international law.

The report mentioned that India is brazenly violating Geneva Convention on prisoners' rights and asked the global HR bodies to take notice of unlawful detentions in occupied Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

